Hyderabad to have direct flights to three Vietnamese cities from October

Published Date - 05:26 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: Vietnam, with its scenic mountains, beaches and stunning rice terraces, will now be just four hours away from Hyderabad, courtesy VietJet preparing to operate three direct flights from October.

According to a press release from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which operates the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, VietJet will be offering direct flights from Hyderabad to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Da Nang, thus making RGIA the first airport in South India FROM where VietJet will be launching its non-stop service to multiple cities in Vietnam.

The maiden flights to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang are slotted to take to the skies on October 7, October 9 and November 29 respectively. Each service will operate between RGIA and the Vietnamese cities four times a week.

“Vietjet’s new direct flight services connecting Hyderabad with Vietnam will not only boost leisure tourism but also facilitate trade and commerce to stimulate businesses across sectors,” Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said.

Jay L Lingeswara, Vietjet Commercial Director, said there was an overwhelming response from Indian travellers and that the airline would be expanding its India-Vietnam flight network to 17 routes by the end of the year.

Vietnam has tourism as the key pillar of the country’s economic development. With an online visa application, it is easier now for Indian citizens to visit Vietnam, officials said, adding that with the Covid-19 pandemic ebbing off, over 3.5 lakh international visitors had visited Vietnam in July, an increase of 49 percent compared to the previous month.

As a travel destination, Vietnam has something for holiday makers, nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, with beaches, mountains, valleys and exotic lakes. Vietnam is also dotted with eight UNESCO world heritage sites and is also a popular choice for Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) for business travellers from across the globe, the press release added.

