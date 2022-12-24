Hyderabad: ICFAI conducts its 12th convocation ceremony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Stating that though publications and patents were essential for scientific research, Department of Science and Technology Secretary, Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar said there was an immediate need for original and socially relevant research that can “touch the lives of the common man”.

Addressing the graduating students at the 12th convocation ceremony of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education held here on Saturday, Dr. Chandrasekhar said some of the most original and innovative ideas were born out of dire situations. “Problems are aplenty and are waiting for innovative solutions from you,” he told the graduating students.

Dr. Chandrasekhar cited several examples of frugal innovations that have significantly impacted people and society – like sewage pipe homes, voice prosthetics, Jaipur foot, and indigenous low-cost coronary stents developed by Dr. Abdul Kalam and Dr. Soma Raju. He said the presence of more than 100 unicorns shows the highly vibrant entrepreneurial environment in the country and the opportunities that startups have.

Leading economist and University Chancellor Dr. C Rangarajan presided over the convocation which was attended by more than 3,000 students and their parents apart from the University faculty, staff and among others. During the convocation, 2,505 students received their degrees.