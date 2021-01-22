Hyderabad: ICFAI organises 11th Foundation Day lecture

Dr. Venu Srinivasan, chairman of Sundaram Clayton Group said this is the era of digital revolution, where artificial intelligence impacted all walks of life

Hyderabad: While the pandemic has disrupted the lives on the one hand, on the other it had caused a quiet revolution, and advanced the digital economy by a decade, said Dr. Venu Srinivasan, chairman, Sundaram Clayton Group.

Delivering the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) 11th Foundation Day lecture virtually on ‘Living in the World of Exponential Technology and Digitalization’, Dr Srinivasan on Friday said this is the era of digital revolution, where artificial intelligence impacted all walks of life.

Chancellor of the University Dr C Rangarajan said while technology has been a major driving force in the economic growth, augmenting the availability of goods and services was an important objective of the society. There was a need to look at the social consequences of technological revolution, and adapt technologies that are safe to the society, he said.

IFHE Vice-Chancellor Dr. J Mahender Reddy highlighted how ICFAI adopted technology to move the classes online quickly during the pandemic to ensure continuity of the academic calendar.

