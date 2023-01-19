Hyderabad: Solar bus developed by Energy Swaraj Foundation displayed at IICT

Hyderabad: A special solar bus developed by founder of Energy Swaraj Foundation, Prof Chetan Solanki of IIT Mumbai, who is on Energy Swaraj Yatra in the solar bus for 11 years till 2030, was displayed for staff and students of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here on Thursday.

Prof Solanki also displayed the solar bus to the school students of the IICT-Zaheer Memorial High School. As part of the Energy Swaraj Yatra, he has pledged not to go home until 11 years and stay in the bus.

Later, Prof Solanki delivered a talk on ‘5 point Understanding of Climate Change and Corrective Action’ in IICT campus.

In the wake of climate change, the Energy Swaraj Yatra has been designed with the purpose to create a public movement towards adoption of 100 per cent solar energy. In his lecture he highlighted the urgent situation to avoid, minimise any need that is energy intensive.

Director, IICT, Dr. D Srinivasa Reddy advised staff and students to inculcate sustainable energy saving habits in all walks of life.