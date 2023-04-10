Hyderabad: IIMC holds Inter College Commerce Talent Test

10 April 23

Hyderabad: Over 300 students drawn from 50 colleges across Telangana participated in the Inter College Commerce Talent Test, which was organized by Indian Institute of Management and Commerce (IIMC) on Monday in collaboration with Ashoka School of Business, Ambitions Career Counsellors, Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana.

“The main objective of the test is to explore the talent of students in Economics, Commerce, Accountancy, Banking and IT. Students will be able to acquire conceptual knowledge in the field of Commerce and its other related subjects by this test,” said Principal, K Raghu Veer.

G Shivanand from OUCCBM and P Sai Nikitha from Avinash college of Commerce jointly bagged the first prize with a cash prize of Rs 3500 each, while R.Pooja from OUCCBM College awarded the second prize with a prize amount of Rs 3000. In addition, G Sanjana and G Kavya from IIMC were awarded the third prize with a cash prize of Rs 1500 each.

The test also awarded ten consolation prizes of Rs.500 each to Mirza Abdul Aziz from Govt Degree college, Faluknama, Vishal Raj from IIMC, Jyothi from OUCCBM, Trupthi from IIMC, Mansi Agarwal from St Anns womens college,Greeshma from IIMC,Manasvini from OUCCBM, Sravani from St.Pious college,Madhuri and Usha from IIMC.

The principal of IIMC, K Raghuveer, Sai Ram from Ambitions Career Counsellors and team members from Ashoka School of Business distributed the prizes.