Hyderabad: IIMC holds two-day conference on sustainable growth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: A two-day international conference on ‘21st Century Skills: For a Sustainable Growth’ was organised by the Indian Institute of Management and Commerce.

Addressing the participants on the day one of the session that was conducted offline and online, IIMC former principal Purnachandar Rao emphasized on the skills that would enhance the capabilities of students and teachers.

Keynote speaker, Arab University, Sultanate of Oman, Head, Department of Business Studies, Dr. Kabaly P Subramanian focused on the relevance of 21st century skills to meet the global challenges in the context of technological advancement, AI, MI, digital education, innovation, start-up culture and creative skills.

During the second day of the conference conducted online, keynote speaker, Sri Lanka Department of Education Faculty, R Vivekanantharasa addressed the participants on the learner centric education.

A total of 109 full papers were received for the conference. Among the papers presented in the conference, three best papers were rewarded cash prizes and all participants were given participation certificates.