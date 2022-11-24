Hyderabad: Indian Racing League announces full refund for race weekend

The move comes after the sporting event was called off abruptly due to a crash and “technical failure.”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:01 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The Indian Racing League organisers on Wednesday announced that they will be issuing a refund to everyone who purchased a ticket for Hyderabad Race weekend on November 19 and 20.

In a statement, the organisers said: “All patrons will be notified regarding the refund process through email or text message. Your patience and support are greatly appreciated.”

While the fourth rounds will be held on December 10 and 11 in the city, the Formula E race will take place at the same venue in February next year. This Indian Racing League, a six-team city-based competition with both foreign and local drivers, was a kind of trial run for the mega event.