Hyderabad: Inebriated man strips woman and assaults another

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident, an inebriated man allegedly stripped a woman and assaulted another woman who tried to intervene and stop him, at Jawaharnagar on Sunday night. The suspect has been identified as Peddamaraiah (30), a daily wage labourer hailing from Jawaharnagar.

According to police, Peddamaraiah, known for his addiction to alcohol, was accompanied by his mother, as they made their way home from Balajinagar bus stop at around 9 pm on Sunday.

At the same time, the 28-year-old woman, was returning from a nearby shop to her house in the same neighbourhood. Peddamaraiah approached the young woman and touched her inappropriately. The woman confronted Peddamaraiah and pushed him. In a fit of rage, he stripped her in full public view and started verbally abusing her.

Another woman, who was riding her bike, noticed the assault and confronted the suspect. However, Peddamaraiah attacked her too. Quite shockingly, his mother, who was present at the scene, did not intervene.

Passersby, who noticed the victim on the road, rushed to her rescue and escorted her to safety and alerted the police. Based on the woman’s complaint, the Jawaharnagar police booked a case and have arrested Peddamaraiah.