Hyderabad: Interstate burglar held, detained under PD Act

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:46 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Representational Image. An interstate house burglar Shaik Ameer alias Ammu (22), a bike mechanic, was arrested by Meerpet police at Badangpet crossroad and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 7.9 lakh from him on Friday.

The arrested person, Shaik Ameer alias Ammu (22), a bike mechanic, was also detained under the Preventive Detention Act. His accomplice Shaik Owais from Maharashtra was absconding. Police said the two were involved in several cases of robbery, automobile thefts and burglaries across Telangana and Maharashtra.

They came to Hyderabad from Nanded by train and stayed in lodges at Nampally, after which they went around secluded residential colonies and broke into houses there. Based on a complaint, the Meerpet police arrested Ameer and detained him under the PD Act.