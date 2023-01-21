Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Hyderabad: Job fair at Mehdipatnam on Monday

By Telangana Today
Hyderabad: A job fair is being organized on Monday at MP Garden Function Hall, Mehdipatnam, on Monday by Deccan Blasters, a city based social welfare group.

Candidates who have qualification between SSC and PG level can attend the job fair between 8 am and 1 pm. The candidates should carry multiple sets of their resumes. Around 30 companies are participating in the fair. For more details call on 8374315052.

