Hyderabad: Job fair at Mehdipatnam on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: A job fair is being organized on Monday at MP Garden Function Hall, Mehdipatnam, on Monday by Deccan Blasters, a city based social welfare group.

Candidates who have qualification between SSC and PG level can attend the job fair between 8 am and 1 pm. The candidates should carry multiple sets of their resumes. Around 30 companies are participating in the fair. For more details call on 8374315052.

