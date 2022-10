| Hyderabad Job Fair To Be Held On Saturday At Masab Tank

Hyderabad: Job fair to be held on Saturday at Masab Tank

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

(Representational Image). Around 45 companies are participating in the program offering jobs in hotel management, telecom, banking, pharmacy, IT & ITES, marketing and security agencies.

Hyderabad: A job fair will be organised on Saturday at Khaja Mansion Function Hall, Masab Tank by Deccan Blasters – a city based NGO.

Around 45 companies are participating in the program offering jobs in hotel management, telecom, banking, pharmacy, IT & ITES, marketing and security agencies.

Candidates were requested to bring along multiple copies of resume.

The job fair will be held between 8 am and 1 pm. and is supported by ASM Infra Properties, said Mannah Jah of Deccan Blasters.