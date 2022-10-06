Hyderabad: Job mela at Langer Houz on October 11

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

A mega job mela will be organized at GM Garden Langer Houz on Tuesday by Deccan Blasters.

Hyderabad: A mega job mela will be organized at GM Garden Langer Houz on Tuesday by Deccan Blasters.

In a press release, Mannan Khan Engineer said several companies are participating in the job mela and offering jobs in various positions in pharma, health, IT & ITes firms, education, banks and others. Qualification of candidates should be above SSC and preliminary interviews will be conducted at the venue.

Also Read Airtel starts 5G services in Hyderabad

The entry to the program is free for the mela supported by ASM Infra Properties and Developers and Quebec Overseas. For further details, those interested can contact on 8374315052