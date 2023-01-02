Hyderabad: Job Mela at Masab Tank on January 5

Job mela will be conducted by Deccan Blasters on Thursday, January 5 from 8 am to 1 pm at Khaja Mansion Function Hall
Hyderabad: A job mela will be conducted by Deccan Blasters on Thursday, January 5 from 8 am to 1 pm at Khaja Mansion Function Hall. Several companies will be participating in the job fair which is sponsored by Quebec Overseas and ASM infra properties and developers.
Companies engaged in hospitality, telecom sector, educational institutions, IT and IELTS, security firms, banks and other areas will attend and conduct interviews. For details: 8374315052.