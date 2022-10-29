Hyderabad cops conduct search operation at Tolichowki, 41 foreign nationals detained

Published: Updated On - 06:26 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police conducted a search operation at Paramount Colony, Tolichowki on Saturday. The police detained 41 foreign nationals including five suspects who were allegedly involved in dealing narcotics substances.

The operation started around 6 am and continued for three hours with around 400 policemen participating in it. The police conducted searches at a few houses and detained 41 foreign nationals who were not having proper visa. The police also seized 29 vehicles and an air rifle during the search operation.

DCP (West) Joel Davis said the search operation was done after receiving of information of several foreigners staying illegally after expiring of their visa, indulging in criminal activities like consumption and possession of narcotics substances.