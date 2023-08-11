Hyderabad: Koti Women’s College scripts illustrious 100 years

Koti Women’s College is the most sought-after institution for higher education

Hyderabad: Come September, Koti Women’s College will be achieving a major milestone in nurturing careers and empowering women for a century. Located in the heart of the city and amidst historical structures and blooming gardens, Osmania University College for Women, popularly known as Koti Women’s College, is stepping into its centenary year.

The college now upgraded into Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam was established by the then Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan in 1924 at the behest of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore with an objective of empowering women with education in Hyderabad Samastan.

The institution commenced its operations with intermediate humanities courses on the premises of Nampally Girls School in the ‘Golden Threshold’. Later, science courses were introduced in 1935 and subsequently degree courses in arts and social sciences were added. Currently, the college offers 77 undergraduate and 20 postgraduate programmes besides a few diploma programmes.

The college shifted into the present campus in 1950, which was originally spread across 63 acres. Some portion of the land was given to the Osmania Medical College which is now operating on 42 acres. The institution is also home to 220-year-old British Residency, which is one of the historic and heritage monuments identified by the World Monument Fund.

Over the years, the college has carved a niche for itself and has became the most sought-after institution among students for higher education. Started with seven students, now over 5,000 students, including first-generation learners, are pursuing various UG and PG courses.

The institution has a rich legacy of producing bureaucrats, scientists, academicians, entrepreneurs, small and big screen artists and directors

‘Year-long celebrations from next month’

From a student at Koti Women’s College to heading the same institution, Telangana Mahila Viswavidayalam Vice Chancellor Prof M Vijjulatha has come a long way. In conversation with ‘Telangana Today’, she shares centenary celebrations plans, courses and developmental activities.

Centenary celebrations

Year-long centenary celebrations are planned starting September and requested the participation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the inaugural. Convocation ceremony, annual day, global alumni meet, open house and exhibition have been planned as part of the inaugural. We will also hold a walkathon or run and conferences, workshops and distinguished lectures will be held throughout the year.

Developmental activities

We have decided to restore the physics block, a historic structure that is in dilapidated condition. It will be turned into a centenary block. We are also planning to construct hostel and academic blocks to cater to growing admissions.

New courses

Apart from regular courses, we have introduced skill-oriented courses of the sector skill councils such as BBA Healthcare Management, BA Fashion Design and Technology, BA Gaming Art, BSc Nutrition and Public Health, MSc Data Science and MSc Food Science courses this year. There are plans to introduce undergraduate engineering and physical education courses. However, we require infrastructure.