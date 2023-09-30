Hyderabad: Last date for free exit for PG medical courses revised

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has revised the last date for free exit without penalty up to 4 pm on October 3, 2023 for all candidates admitted upto second phase of counseling under competent authority quota for the academic year 2023-24 into PG Medical Courses in affiliated colleges.

Candidates are permitted to discontinue from the course on application to the Principal for discontinuation from the course. However, candidates are informed that they will not be eligible for further rounds of Competent Authority Quota counseling for PG Medical courses once they discontinue the course.

The seats vacated by the candidates shall be filled in mop-up phase of counseling. Principals of medical colleges are informed to relieve the candidates on application, return the original certificates and the entire fee paid by the candidates immediately and upload the data to the admission portal by 5 pm on October 3, 2023.