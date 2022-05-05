Hyderabad: Liver transplant on 11-month-old baby at Prathima Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: A team of surgeons at Prathima Hospitals, Kachiguda have conducted a liver transplant surgery on 11-months-old boy who was diagnosed with ‘Alagille Syndrome’, a rare genetic liver disorder, and was suffering from liver failure, a press release said.

Alagille syndrome is a condition where bile builds up in the liver because there are no bile ducts to drain the bile, which eventually results in liver damage. The toddler was admitted to the hospital with multiple complications and tests revealed he had congenital liver disease with liver failure and the syndrome, senior surgical gastroenterologist and liver transplantation surgeon, Prathima Hospitals, Dr.Ch. Madhusudhan, said.

Liver transplant in such cases is difficult due to child’s sickness, low body weight and congenital heart defects that were diagnosed later. The cost of conducting multiple surgeries would cost anywhere between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh, which was difficult for the parents to afford.

Dr Madhusudhan helped parents raise finance through crowd funding, senior surgeons waived-off their professional fee and the baby’s mother donated a part of her liver. Director, Prathima Group of Hospitals, Dr Prateek said “We would always be in forefront to provide quality care at affordable cost without compromises while conducting adult and pediatric liver transplants”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .