Hyderabad: Man arrested by Habeebnagar police for theft

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police arrested a person who was allegedly involved in a case of theft at a house in Afzalsagar on Thursday night.

The arrested person N Akash, 22, a resident of Kachiguda entered the house of a woman located at Afzalsagar, Mallepally on Thursday night and stole a gold chain weighing around one tola.

On a complaint, the police booked a case and caught him. On interrogation the police came to know Akash was involved in 11 previous cases of theft reported in Habeebnagar police station limits.