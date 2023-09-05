Hyderabad man arrested for allegedly cheating car owners

The Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly cheated car owners after taking their vehicles on rent.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly cheated car owners after taking their vehicles on rent. The police recovered eight cars worth Rs. 1 crore from him.

The arrested person Mohammed Aslam Nawaz (33), a resident of Sanathnagar had set up a travel agency and taken different cars on rent and paid rent for a few months to them.

“Afterwards he started evading the payment to the car owners. He also mortgaged the car with different persons claiming he was the owner of the vehicle and took between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 4 lakh from them,” said DCP (south east) Ch Rupesh.

The car owners had made complaints against him at different police stations. On Monday afternoon, when Aslam was moving around in a car, the Chandrayangutta police detained him as he failed to produce documents in support of the vehicle. On questioning he admitted to have committed fraud.

The police produced him before the court.