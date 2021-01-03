Hyderabad: Man attacked at Banjara Hills

A case is registered by the police and investigation going on

Hyderabad: A man who tried to resolve a dispute between two persons sustained serious injuries when the duo attacked him at Banjara Hills on Saturday night.

According to the police, two persons Shahbaz and Mahender, both residents of Singadakunta in Banjara Hills were arguing over some issue when the victim R Balraj intervened and tried to persuade them to stop the quarrel.

“Instead, the two persons picked up a quarrel with Balraj and hit him with a liquor bottle on his head resulting in injuries. The man was rushed to a hospital where he was administered first aid,” said the Banjara hills police.

A case is registered by the police and investigation going on.

