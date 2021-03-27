Hyderabad: Man attacked over trivial argument

According to reports, the complainant Jagannath, was manhandled by a few persons who were under influence of drugs. On a complaint, the Mailadevpally police registered a case and took up the investigation.

By | Published: 2:16 pm

Hyderabad: An argument over minor issues ended up in a man being atacked by a group of persons at Mailardevpally on Friday night.

More details awaited.

