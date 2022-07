Hyderabad: Man dies during audio release function of Bimbisara movie

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:02 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: A software engineer died reportedly after an epilepsy attack during a movie audio release function at Madhapur on Friday night.

The man identified as P Sai Ram, a native of Andhra Pradesh worked in Hyderabad and had come to attend the audio launch of Telugu movie ‘Bimbisara’ held on Friday night at Shilpakala Vedika.

Sai Ram, got a epilepsy attack and was rushed to Area Hospital Kondapur where doctors pronounced him dead. A case is registered by Madhapur police.