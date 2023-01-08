Hyderabad: Man dies in road accident at Shamirpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: A 62 year-old man died in a road accident at Shamirpet on city outskirts on Sunday.

The victim D Ram Singh Maharaj, 62, a resident of Nehrunagar in Jeedimetla, was going on his Activa scooter on Shamirpet road when the driver of a tractor which was ahead of him suddenly applied brakes.

“Ram Singh could not control his scooter and rammed into the tractor from behind. He fell down on the road and sustained injuries resulting in his death,” said Shamirpet police.

A case is registered against the driver of the tractor and investigation going on.