Hyderabad: Man ends life over financial issues at Malakpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A salesman died by suicide at his house in Malakpet over financial issues.

According to the police, Janapala Dileep (25), a resident of Gaddianaram, Malakpet left his house on Sunday after taking cash of Rs 1.20 lakh without informing anyone. However, his family members on Monday night traced him to the house of his friend Vamshi and brought him home.

“Dileep who was drunk told his family members that Vamshi and another person Abhilash beat him and took away the money from him. After saying this, he rushed to the terrace and jumped from the building leading to his death,” said sub inspector, P Naveen.

A case is registered.