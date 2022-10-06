Hyderabad: Man ends life over financial problems at Uppal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

(Representational Image) A man died by suicide at his house in Uppal reportedly after slipping into depression over financial problems.

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide at his house in Uppal reportedly after slipping into depression over financial problems.

According to the police, N Kameswar Rao (39), a businessman lived along with his family at Venkata Reddy Nagar in Uppal. On Thursday, the man hanged himself to the ceiling fan in a room in his house when the family was away.

After coming home, the family members noticed him hanging and informed the police about it. “The family members told us Kameshwar was facing financial problems and slipped into depression over it. He might have ended his life,” said Uppal police. A case is booked.