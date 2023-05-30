Hyderabad: Man held for robbing pregnant woman at knife point

Jubilee Hills police recovered cash of Rs 9.5 lakh and a knife

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police solved the armed robbery case of a pregnant woman by holding her hostage which was reported earlier this month, and arrested one person on Tuesday. Cash of Rs.9.5 lakh and a knife was recovered.

The arrested person was identified as Patel Motiram Rajesh Yadav (26), a customer care service executive of a private company in Madhapur and a resident of Regimental Bazaar.

According to the police, on May 12, when the pregnant woman and her mother were sleeping in the bedroom of their house in Jubilee Hills, Rajesh Yadav, wearing a mask intruded and threatened them at knife point.

“He demanded Rs.20 lakh, but however, escaped with Rs.10 lakh. To evade police, he booked a taxi from the complainant’s mobile phone and escaped from the spot,” said CV Anand, Police Commissioner, Hyderabad.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and with checked through the footage from surveillance cameras. The suspect was traced to a location in Keesara, from where he was arrested.

Also Read Cyberabad police special drive against sexual offenders