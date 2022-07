Hyderabad: Man held for selling e-cigarettes

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team caught a resident of Rasoolpura who was illegally selling e-cigarettes and seized property worth Rs. 2.5 lakh from him.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Chinmal Katari (22) who was selling the banned items to youngsters through social media platform Instagram.

He was procuring the e-cigarettes from one Rehan Khan of Mumbai who is presently absconding, said Task Force Inspector, S Raghavendra.