Hyderabad: Man jailed for harassing woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: A local court here on Thursday, sentenced a man to five days imprisonment for stalking and harassing a woman.

J Nagesh (36), a private employee from Banjara Hills, with an intention of getting close to the victim, an employee at a private hospital, allegedly started harassing her in the guise of introducing her to weight loss reduction techniques. He stalked her and passed lewd comments against her twice in the last fortnight.

Following her complaint, the She Team with the help of local police identified Nagesh using his bike registration number provided by the victim.