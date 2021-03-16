Hyderabad: Man kills wife, hangs self in Narsingi

The couple, Ramana and Ratnakumari, had frequent fights over different issues, police said, adding that in the last couple of months, the fights had increased.

Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his wife and later died by suicide in their house in Narsingi here on Tuesday.

He is suspected to have strangulated her and later hanged himself, police said.

The couple, Ramana and Ratnakumari, had frequent fights over different issues, police said, adding that in the last couple of months, the fights had increased.

“Following a heated argument with his wife, Ramana is suspected to have killed her. Her body was concealed under the cot in their bedroom. After which he too hanged himself, ” police said.

The couple’s neighbours alerted the police. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

