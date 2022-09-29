Hyderabad: Man murdered at Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: A catering worker was stabbed to death following a row over Rs. 16,000 loan amount at Sanathnagar on Wednesday night.

The victim M Nilesh (34) a resident of Fatehnagar and a native of Amravathi in Maharasthra stayed along with his friends at a room in Fatehnagar and worked with a food catering agency.

“A few days ago Nilesh had taken Rs 16,000 as loan from his friend Mahesh and failed to clear it. On Wednesday night Mahesh met him and asked him to clear the loan. An argument ensued between them during which Mahesh along with his friend Raosaheb stabbed Nilesh with a knife,” said Sanathnagar Inspector, M Muthu Yadav.

He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The Sanathnagar police registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and took up investigation. Efforts are on to nab Mahesh and Raosaheb who are now absconding.