Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife and also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on him.

Nukam Ramu (29), a resident of Saroornagar, was married to Soni in 2010 and the couple have three children. Later, differences cropped up between them with Ramu suspecting the fidelity of his wife that resulted in frequent quarrels between them.

On January 1, 2019, Ramu strangulated his wife using a scarf while she was asleep and fled away. The police after coming to know about it arrested him and remanded. After the trail the XIth ADJ Court at L B Nagar found the man guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000.

The case was investigated by B. Venkatesham, Inspector Saroornagar PS now SHO Manchal PS, and later by N. Ch. Rangaswamy Inspector Saroornagar PS, now DSP Gadwal.