Hyderabad: Man stabbed in Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed, allegedly during an argument during a birthday party at AVS Reddy Colony in Rajendranagar on the city outskirts on Saturday.

Police said the victim Rakesh, who went to attend his friend’s midnight birthday celebrations, picked up a fight, over his mobile phone going missing, with another group of persons who too were at the party.

It is suspected they had a casual talk, and the conversation turned serious with Rakesh being attacked with a sharp object. He was immediately shifted to hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

The Rajendranagar police are investigating. They have identified the suspects and detained them.