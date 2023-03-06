Hyderabad may see slight dip in day temperature

The Met Department expects maximum and minimum temperatures to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius for the next three days in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:52 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: The city is expected to record a slight drop in the daytime temperature under the impact of the western disturbance.

The mercury could settle just below 35 degrees Celsius for the next three days. On Monday, the average maximum temperature was 34.6 degrees Celsius while the humidity was 48 percent at 8:30 am.

Also Read Dry heat makes summer scalding this year in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) expects maximum and minimum temperatures to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius for the next three days. The weather department also says the city will witness partly cloudy skies till Sunday.