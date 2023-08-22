Hyderabad: Meerpet cops crack gang-rape case of 16-year-girl within 24-hours, arrest six persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: Within 24-hours of the incident, the Meerpet police cracked the case of gang-rape of the 16-year-girl that was reported on Monday.

The arrested persons include Abed-Bin-Khaled alias Abed (35), bike mechanic and a rowdy sheeter from Mangalhat, M.Narsing (23), band troop member from Nandanavanam in Saroornagar, Ashraf (20), a watchman from Nandanavanam, Mohd.Faizal (21) and Mohd.Imran (20), both flower decoration workers from Rasoolpura in Old Malakpet and the 17-year-old boy, also from Nandanavanam. Another suspect Tahseen is absconding.

According to the police, on Saturday, August 19, Abed snuck into the house of the victim’s cousin, where she was staying with her siblings, and made unwanted sexual advances towards her. The victim, however, managed to resist his attempts and rebuked him to stay away from her.

On Monday morning, when the girl was present in the house along with her younger brothers, Abed along with his friends Tahseen and the juvenile entered. “Abed dragged her into a bedroom, by holding her hair and closed her mouth tightly and forcibly participated in sexual intercourse with her, thereafter others also raped her by threatening her at knife point,” said DS Chauhan, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Based on a complaint, the Meerpet police booked a case under relevant sections and formed six special teams to nab the suspects.

“We collected the CCTV footage from the surroundings and verified. The suspects were identified and we traced their location to Umnabad in Karnataka from where they were arrested,” the commissioner said.

On interrogation they confessed committing the offence and one knife was seized from them.

