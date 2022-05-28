| Hyderabad Mega Job Fair To Be Held At Nizam College On May 30

Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: A mega job fair is being conducted by various corporate and other companies to provide employment opportunities, at Nizam College on May 30.

About 30 companies from sectors including BPO, IT, Software, Retail, FMCG, and BFSI will participate in the job fair to fill about 3,500 vacancies. Nizam College principal, Prof. B Bhima urged the unemployed to take advantage of the job fair.

Unemployed students with UG, PG, BE or BTech qualification can avail this opportunity. Even those with previous job experience could attend, Prof. Bhima said on Saturday. For more details, call 9849163707.

