Hyderabad: Mental health counseling for women in old city

The program would be rolled out to other six centers in due course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: Helping Hand Foundation has launched a comprehensive mental health program for women from marginalised sections of the society in the old city.

Starting with the Primary Health Centre located in Masjid Mohammed Mustafa in Rajendranagar, the program would be rolled out to other six centers in due course.

Mental health will be an added dimension into the primary health care setting for the clinics run by HHF in urban slums of the city HHF has tied up with GoodMind.app, a mental wellness platform incubated at EdVenture Park, India’s first

student-focused startup incubator.

Counsellors trained in mental health will be doing the screening and the therapy or counselling for the patients that show signs of mental health issues will be done by qualified clinical psychologists from HHF and GoodMind.app.

The mental health screening app will evaluate a patient and help the counsellor identify the signs and symptoms of the mental health condition of the patient, a press release said.