Hyderabad Metro launches Rs 59 unlimited metro pass for Independence Day Weekend

The offer, dubbed the 'Super Saver Freedom Offer,' allows passengers to revel in unlimited metro journeys on August 12, 13, and 15, at a nominal price of just Rs. 59. This deal is accessible by reloading the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:58 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: In a move to celebrate India’s 77th Independence Day, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has introduced the ‘Super Saver Freedom Offer.’ This limited-time promotion aims to elevate the commuting experience for passengers during the extended weekend.

KVB Reddy, the Managing Director & CEO of LTMRHL (L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd), emphasized how this initiative aligns with the company’s vision of a sustainable and vibrant city.

He stated, “We’re excited to provide this unique SSF Offer to our valued customers. This offer will not only make travel affordable but also resonate with our vision to make our city sustainable and vibrant. We invite everyone to make the most of this offer and experience the convenience and efficiency of Hyderabad Metro Rail.”