Hyderabad Metro Rail creates green channel to transport donor heart post mid-night

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:29 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) activated a green channel in the wee hours of Monday and facilitated a special train to transport a live donor heart from Nagole to Jubilee Hills Check Post Metro Station.

A panel of doctors from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, brought the live donor heart to the Nagole Metro Station at around 1 am on Monday. The live donor heart was then rushed inside the waiting metro train and in a span of 25 minutes the special train reached Jubilee Hills check post where the ambulance of Apollo Jubilee Hills was waiting to receive the live organ.

This is for the second time, that HMR has made arrangements for a special green channel to transport a donor heart. A similar initiative was taken-up in February, 2021 when HMR received an SOS call from the Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills for transport of a live donor heart.

The transport of live donor heart on Monday also coincided with the handling of special metro train services beyond the business hours of September 25, for the return journey of about 20, 000 spectators who travelled to watch the Indian-Australia cricket match at Uppal stadium.

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL expressed his gratitude to doctors and HMR staff who ensured the safe transport of the live organ.