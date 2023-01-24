Hyderabad Metro services affected again due to technical glitch

Trains were operated on a single corridor due to which frequency was affected. Ameerpet Metro station witnessed heavy rush of passengers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:55 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro commuters on the blue line were stranded at various stations for about 30 minutes on Tuesday as services were affected due to a technical glitch.

Trains were operated on a single corridor due to which frequency was affected. Ameerpet Metro station witnessed heavy rush of passengers. Irked commuters took to social media to share that many of them were waiting for trains for a long time at stations.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro services affected due to technical glitch

On Monday, too, the train heading towards LB Nagar reported a technical failure due to which services were delayed on the corridor. Efforts were made to troubleshoot the issue which resulted in the bunching of trains and heavy rush during this period.

However, operations resumed immediately post the correction.