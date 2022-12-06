Hyderabad Metro will be extended till Hayathnagar: KTR

The Metro Rail, presently operating till LB Nagar, would be extended till Hayathnagar, said MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:38 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with schoolchildren after inaugurating a series of developmental works in the LB Nagar constituency on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The Metro Rail, presently operating till LB Nagar, would be extended till Hayathnagar, said MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao here on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a series of developmental works in the LB Nagar constituency, the Minister said, “Efforts will be made to extend the Metro Rail till Hayathnagar and improve the public transportation in the city after our government gets re-elected in the election.”

Telangana, the Minister said, has been marching on the path of progress and development under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and the pace would continue in the years to come as the TRS (now BRS) is sure to be elected again in the next elections.

Since its formation, Telangana saw impressive growth with the State’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increasing to Rs 11.55 lakh crore from Rs 5.06 lakh crore.

“When Telangana was formed, the per capita income was Rs 1.24 lakh and that has increased now to Rs 2.78 lakh, the highest in the country,” he said.

The Minister also said that the State has shown the country an integrated holistic model of administration where rural development, urban development and all the sectors including agriculture, IT, environmental, health, etc are developed together. “All the schemes including AASRA, Kalyana Laxmi and KCR Kit etc are helping crores of people,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the pet animal crematorium inaugurated on Tuesday was the first-of-its-kind in the country. The eastern part of Hyderabad would be developed to ensure more IT companies and IT Parks set up their campuses there.

The Minister also announced the launch of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) Phase-II to meet Hyderabad’s future needs, stating that the city is expanding rapidly with people from different parts of the country choosing Hyderabad over other cities.

A flower garden in Auto Nagar, LB Nagar would also be developed. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others participated in the events.