| Hyderabad Mild Tension Prevails After Two Groups Affiliated To Bjp Clash At Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevails after two groups affiliated to BJP clash at Gachibowli

According to the local reports, One group supporting Gajjala Yoganand took out a padayatra at Masjid Banda when persons owing alliance to his opponent Ravi Kumar Yadav attacked the pada yatra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:07 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Simmering differences in BJP local cadre spilled into the open when two groups clashed here on Saturday.

Mild tension prevailed at Gachibowli when two groups affiliated to the Bhartiya Janata Party clashed.

According to the local reports, one group supporting Gajjala Yoganand took out a padayatra at Masjid Banda when persons owing alliance to his opponent Ravi Kumar Yadav attacked the pada yatra.

A few cars were damaged in the incident.

The police reached the spot and brought situation under control.

Both the groups lodged complaint against each other at Gachibowli police station.