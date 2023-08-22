Hyderabad: Missing BJP leader, held by police

Saran (33) a resident of Ayyappa Society Madhapur left his house around 12.45 pm on Monday and thereafter when his family tried to contact him, Saran’s mobile phone was switched off.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:53 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Hyderabad, Charan Chowdary alias Saran Kumar, who was reported missing on Monday, is learnt to have been arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police in connection with an investigation in a case.

After searching for him with relatives and friends, the family members made a complaint at Madhapur police station in the evening.

The Madhapur police registered a case of a man missing and started efforts to trace him, eventually learnt that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team of the CCS had arrested Saran Kumar.