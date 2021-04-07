Hyderabad: Missing two-year-old boy yet to be traced

The boy, Abhilash, was left near the road median by his mother Manjula, a beggar on the pavement near Kothapet crossroads, after which he was not seen

Hyderabad: A two-year-old boy, who went missing from Kothapet in Saroornagar on Tuesday evening, was yet to be traced. Police said on Wednesday that he could have been kidnapped.

The boy, Abhilash, was left near the road median by his mother Manjula, a beggar on the pavement near Kothapet crossroads, after which he was not seen. According to the police, Manjula, a native of Mahabubnagar, had reached the city last month and was begging in Kothapet and surroundings and living on the pavement.

On Tuesday, Manjula left her son on the median and went to relieve herself at a nearby Sulabh Complex. When she returned, Abhilash was missing.

“She searched for him and when she could not find him, approached the police late in the night. Based on her complaint, a case has been booked and is being investigated,” the Saroornagar police, who have formed two special teams, said.

“We are examining footage from the surveillance camera at the junction and in the area. So far, we have not got anything conclusive,” an official said, adding that all surrounding police stations were alerted.

