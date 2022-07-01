Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire near Hitec City

Published Date - 11:06 AM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire on the road at Hitech City in Madhapur on Friday morning. The driver managed to escape on seeing flames from the engine.

None was hurt in the incident and a short circuit in the engine is suspected to have caused the fire.

The incident occurred when the car was proceeding from Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur. A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire, which gutted the car.

The incident led to traffic congestion. The traffic police reached the spot and removed the vehicle from the road and cleared the traffic.

