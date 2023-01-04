Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire, none hurt

The driver and three passengers managed to escape on seeing flames from the engine.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

The driver and three passengers managed to escape on seeing flames from the engine.

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire on the main road near Mindspace in the IT corridor on Wednesday evening. The driver and three passengers managed to escape on seeing flames from the engine.

None was hurt in the incident and a short circuit in the engine is suspected to have caused the fire when the car was proceeding from Raidurg metro station towards Jubilee Hills. A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire in which the car was gutted.

Also Read Cyber fraudsters dupe Software employee to tune of Rs 18 lakh in Hyderabad

The incident led to traffic congestion on the busy stretch. The traffic police removed the vehicle from the road and cleared the traffic.