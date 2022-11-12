Hyderabad: Munnurukapu community to host ‘Karthikamasa Vanabhojanam’ on Nov 13

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: The auspicious Karthika Masam has arrived, and with it come the festivities surround the concept of ‘Vanabhojanam’ – a must for most families during the holy month.

A lot of families – be it from the same community, friends, relatives, residents of the same complex or colony – gather together as groups to organise a ‘Vanabhojanam’ event to meet and greet people. People from all over the city usually take part in the Vanabhojanal to catch up with friends and family.

Munnurukapu community is preparing to host a similar event for community members on November 13 from 10 am to 3 pm at Pahadi Hanuman Temple, beside Balamrai society office in Mahendra Hills, Secunderabad.

All Kapu and Munnurkapu organisations are invited to attend the event with family members in order to spend some special time with their loved ones and enjoy a sumptuous lunch of delectable dishes amid the pristine environs of the temple.

The organisers will also host cultural programmes like Kuchipudi, classical dance by Guru S Mrunalini’s disciples, as well as games and many other activities to make their weekend memorable.