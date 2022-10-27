Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law signs MoU with IICA

Published Date - 10:42 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) for offering courses, research and publication, advancement of knowledge, capacity building, awareness and advocacy.

The MoU was signed by IICA DG and CEO Praveen Kumar and NALSAR Vice Chancellor (I/C) and Registrar Dr V Balakista Reddy here on Thursday. As part of the agreement, both the institutions decided to develop and execute degree, diploma and certificate courses in the field of Corporate Law, or any other area. They also decided to foster advancement in offering post graduate courses such as LLM.

Apart from undertaking collaborative research and consultancies in various fields, the institutions agreed to hold workshops, training programmes and seminars besides exchanging faculties and students for mutual benefit, according to a press release.