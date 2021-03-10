Hyderabad: Necklace road, flyovers to remain closed on Thursday night

The move is to ensure smooth flow of traffic and ensure public safety in connection with the ‘Shab-e-Meraj”

Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: All the flyovers will be closed in the city on Thursday night from 10 pm onwards to relieve traffic congestion, maintain smooth flow of traffic and ensure public safety in connection with the ‘Shab-e-Meraj”, a press release issued by Hyderabad city police stated. Similarly the Necklace road will also be closed from 10 pm onwards for vehicles.

