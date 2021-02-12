Hyderabad: ‘New gown’ for ‘newly elected’ Mayor

Since decades, BN Das Tailors have been stitching the gowns for Mayors in Hyderabad. And, as a new body came into existence, a new gown has also been stitched and handed over to the municipal corporation a few days back.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s new council has been formed and a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor have been elected. Amidst all this, BN Das Tailors at Sultan Bazar also has something new to offer.

Since decades, BN Das Tailors have been stitching the gowns for Mayors in Hyderabad. And, as a new body came into existence, a new gown has also been stitched and handed over to the municipal corporation a few days back. The same will be used by the new Mayor, Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal.

“Generally, we take about 15 days to stitch the gown. The latest was done in a week,” said Praveen Baheti, owner of BN Das Tailors. He is a third generation member in the Baheti family, managing operations at BN Das Tailors. “The store was set up by BN Das, our grandfather in the 1930s and my father Vallabhdas Baheti continued the operations. We have been stitching gowns for judges, advocates and Mayors. It is a specialist job,” said Praveen Baheti. Former Mayors Teegala Krishna Reddy and Bonthu Rammohan have sported gowns stitched by BN Das Tailors, he said.

All about the Mayoral duo

Mayor Vijaylakshmi R Gadwal is the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao and is a law graduate. She has done journalism and is married to Bobby Reddy and stayed in the US for 18 years.

In the US, she worked as a research assistant in the cardiology department of Duke University, North Carolina. She gave up her US citizenship and returned to India in 2007 to join politics. In 2016, she contested as a corporator from Banjara Hills representing the TRS party and in the 2020 elections too, she contested from the same division and emerged victorious.

Deputy Mayor M Srilatha Reddy is the wife of M Sobhan Reddy, a prominent leader in the TRS party. A graduate in Arts, she has been operating a boutique for nearly 20 years. She has also been working as the general secretary of the TRS Women’s wing. She contested from the Tarnaka division.

