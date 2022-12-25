Hyderabad: OGH strengthen its security to curb smuggling of prohibited substances

We have posted security personnel to prevent entry of prohibited substances at identified vulnerable places and results have been encouraging, said Dr B Nagender, Superintendent, OGH.

Published Date - 03:25 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: The over 26-acre of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) campus provides ample opportunities to visitors to smuggle alcohol, cigarettes, gutkha, bidis, khaini and on occasions even toddy. To ensure such prohibited substances do not make their way inside, the hospital management has strengthened its efforts to crack down on such developments.

Superintendent, OGH, Dr B Nagender, said, “we have identified vulnerable places including all exits, parking areas, corridors and entrance points and have posted security personnel. The results have been encouraging, as our security workers have been able to prevent entry of prohibited substances.”

Thanks to the strict instructions from the hospital management, the hospital’s security personnel conduct physical checks of all the visitors. “On a daily basis, our security personnel seize things like gutkha, pan, toddy and even alcohol which are brought by attendants who come to visit patients. We also appeal to public that such prohibited things should not be brought into the hospital,” Dr Nagender said.

While the hospital healthcare staff and the State government are putting their best efforts to provide quality healthcare services, the public too should cooperate in maintaining the decorum of the hospital environment, doctors urged.